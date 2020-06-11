Francis J. Perry "Frank" P.E. Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PERRY, JR. P.E., FRANCIS J. "FRANK"
81, of Coventry, passed away at Kent Hospital, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth E. (Martinelli) Perry in 1981 and his son Justin F. Perry in 1985. He was a son of the late Frank J. and Anna E. (Dusza) Perry.
Frank earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from URI in 1959 and achieved a Master's Degree in Civil Engineering from URI in 1967 while serving in the U. S. Army Reserves. Frank was a registered Professional Engineer for the RI Department of Transportation and retired after 30 years of service. Frank began his career with the State as a bridge designer. He then established the Engineering Computer Operation Division. He served as Chief of Data Operations until his retirement. Among his many accomplishments, Frank was responsible for setting up the first computer system for the RI Division of Motor Vehicles. Frank was also elected to the National Association of Computer User Board of Directors, serving as both treasurer and president. After retiring, Frank opened a private engineering company that provided traffic studies and design. Frank served on the Coventry Town Council from 1990 – 1996 and the Coventry Board of Canvassers, serving as chairman for many years. He received a Proclamation from the Town of Coventry in 2018 for his 20 years on the Board of Canvassers. Frank served on the Kent County Water Authority for 10 years, as his father did before him, including time as president. Frank was also appointed to serve on the State of RI Water Resources Board. A devoted lifelong Coventry resident, Frank was well known for his commitment to others and his willingness to serve his community and parish in many capacities. Frank was an avid Model Railroader and devoted grandfather to Elizabeth, Meghan and Daniel. His was a life well lived and he will be missed.
He was the father of Stephanie A. Enos and her husband Craig of Barrington, Francis J. Perry, Jason S. Perry and his wife Amy, all of Coventry; grandfather of Elizabeth, Daniel and Meghan. Frank was the brother of Dr. Fred "Ted" Perry (Carol) of Coventry, and William F. Perry (Charlene) of Melbourne, Florida. He is also survived by several nieces & nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10 am in Saints John & Paul Church, 341 South Main St., Coventry. Interment in Saint Mary Cemetery, West Warwick. Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted, memorial donations to the Coventry Food Bank, C/O the Coventry Senior Center, 50 Wood St., Coventry, RI 02816 would be appreciated. Arrangements by the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry. iannottifh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saints John & Paul Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 10, 2020
To The Perry Family, Frank was my Section Chief in the Computer Division of RI DOT. He taught me so much as we remained friends for years. RIP Frank.
Stephen Grant
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved