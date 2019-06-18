Home

Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
65 3rd Street
East Greenwich, RI
Francis Joseph "Frank" Wegrzyn Obituary
WEGRZYN, FRANCIS "FRANK" JOSEPH
of Warwick passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the age of 95. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Ethel (Cordani) Wegrzyn.
Born in West Warwick, he was a son of the late Joseph and Mary Wegrzyn. He was the beloved brother of the late Jenny Fuczyk, Dorothy Guimond, John Wegrzyn and Henry Wegrzyn.
Frank will be lovingly remembered by his children: Richard D. Wegrzyn (Kimberly) of Warwick, Patricia Wegrzyn McGreen (Robert) of Warwick and David C. Wegrzyn (Linda) of East Greenwich; and two cherished grandchildren: Matthew & Courtney.
Frank was the President of United Covering Corporation of West Warwick, retiring in 1990. He was active in the Valley Country Club community as a young caddy, member, and scratch golfer. He was devout in his faith and deeply devoted to his family. Honorably serving our country as a sergeant in the 164th Infantry Regiment, he saw combat in the Solomon Island Campaign during WWII.
Frank was a friendly soul who enjoyed meeting and engaging with people. He was grateful for all of the experiences he had during his life's journey with family, friends, neighbors, and acquaintances.
Frank's family would like to thank the staff of St. Elizabeth Home East Greenwich where he lived for the last two years. Not only did they take excellent care of him, but he was proud to call them friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 3rd Street, East Greenwich, RI.
Relatives and friends are invited to call at the THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 4 PM – 7 PM or Wednesday 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
Gifts in his memory may be made to: Resident Activities Fund, c/o St. Elizabeth Home, One St. Elizabeth Way, East Greenwich, RI 02818. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 18, 2019
