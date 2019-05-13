|
|
CRAWLEY, Francis P.
81, May 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan A. (Biron) Crawley. Father of retired Pawtucket Police Detective Captain Kevin Francis Crawley and his wife, Kara, retired Pawtucket Firefighter Michael Francis Crawley and his wife, Kathleen, Marybeth Malley and her husband, Hugh, Christopher J. Crawley and Erin J. Cirello and her husband, Mark. Grandfather of Patrick, Michaela, Kyle, Trevor, Hope, Cormac, Keagan, Hannah, Zoe, CJ, Nicholas, Kali, Connor, Kaiden and Catherine. Brother of Sister Eileen Crawley, PBVM and the late Mary Matthews, Catherine McCaffrey, Andrew, John, Joseph, Patrick, Rose-Marie and Leo Crawley. Godfather of Jack Crawley, Dan Matthews, Claire Walker, Sharon Baptiste and Christopher Crawley, Jr..
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 11 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Mt. St. Mary Cemetery. VISITATION Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Memorial gifts to the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen, PO Box 3102, Pawtucket, RI 02861 or Hope Hospice & Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. For full obituary visit: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2019