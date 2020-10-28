DIMITRI, FRANCIS P.
77, of Cranston, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at RI Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Judith (Skorupski) Dimitri. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Albert and Liberina (Zeppa) Dimitri.
Francis worked as a license surveyor for the City of Cranston for many years before retiring. He then went on to work part-time for the Town of Johnston. He was an avid bowler, and enjoyed his AMF bowling league. Francis was a member of the Santa Maria di Prata Society and the 100 Club of Rhode Island.
He is survived by his brother-in-law John Skorupski and his wife Maureen; cousins Carmine and Tina DiSanto; and his beloved dog "Tink". He is also survived by many cousins and close friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10:00 am in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Johnston. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. Visiting hours and burial are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Robert Bellarmine Food Shelf, 1804 Atwood Ave., Johnston, RI 02919. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.