1/1
Francis P. Dimitri
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DIMITRI, FRANCIS P.
77, of Cranston, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at RI Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Judith (Skorupski) Dimitri. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Albert and Liberina (Zeppa) Dimitri.
Francis worked as a license surveyor for the City of Cranston for many years before retiring. He then went on to work part-time for the Town of Johnston. He was an avid bowler, and enjoyed his AMF bowling league. Francis was a member of the Santa Maria di Prata Society and the 100 Club of Rhode Island.
He is survived by his brother-in-law John Skorupski and his wife Maureen; cousins Carmine and Tina DiSanto; and his beloved dog "Tink". He is also survived by many cousins and close friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10:00 am in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Johnston. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. Visiting hours and burial are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Robert Bellarmine Food Shelf, 1804 Atwood Ave., Johnston, RI 02919. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved