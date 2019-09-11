|
MACKAY, FRANCIS PATRICK "Pat"
died September 9, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital after a brief illness.
Pat was born in Waterbury Connecticut on July 12, 1929 to Francis and Florence (Rotella) MacKay. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline, the love of his life, seven nieces and nephews, and several grand nieces and nephews. He was the beloved brother-in -law of Judith and Norman Lederman, and Nadeen MacKay. He was pre-deceased in death by his brothers Colin and Neil.
Pat graduated from the University of Notre Dame and earned a Master's degree from the College of the Holy Cross, and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Pennsylvania State University. After beginning his career at DuPont, he was a faculty member at Providence College for nearly 50 years, where he was known as a passionate and beloved professor who inspired generations of students through his teaching, mentoring, and advising.
During his tenure at Providence College Pat served as President of the Faculty Senate, Chair of the Chemistry Department, and a co-founder of the College's Martin Luther King Scholarship Program. From 1985-1992 he served as Vice President for Academic Administration and in that role, he established the Providence College Office of Multicultural Affairs as well as The Center for Teaching Excellence.
Pat was a man of many talents which included gourmet cooking and creating beautiful flower gardens. He loved traveling with his wife Jackie and spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered as a wonderfully kind, generous, and fair-minded man of faith, who had little tolerance for injustices.
The family would like to thank the staff of Rhode Island Hospital for their compassionate care of Pat during his final days. We are especially grateful to Dr. Christopher Del Prete whose incredible bedside manner and medical expertise provided much comfort to all of us during Pat's brief illness.
His funeral will be held, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 8:30 AM from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44) Greenville, with a Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in St. Mark Church, 9 Garden Ct., Cranston. Graveside burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Pat's memory may be directed to the Dr. Francis P. Mackay Memorial Fund, Providence College, Office of Institutional Advancement, 1 Cunningham Square, Providence, RI. 02918.
Published in The Providence Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019