Francis R. "Robby" Black III
BLACK, III, FRANCIS R. "ROBBY"
56, of Providence, passed away suddenly on Friday, April 24, 2020 at his home. Born in Providence and raised in Seekonk, MA, he was the son of Patricia (Dalessio) Black Schram of Punta Gorda, FL and Francis Robert Black, Jr. of Gainesville, TX.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Kevin and Mark Black; a beloved cousin, Dotty (Tom) Sullivan and his step-father Richard Schram.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at 10:00 am in St. Paul Church, One St. Paul Place, Cranston. Interment will be private. Complete obituary visit: www.galloglyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
Funeral services provided by
Henault-Gallogly Funeral Home
5 Eddy St
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-8484
