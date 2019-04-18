|
|
Bottis, Francis R.
83, passed on April 11th. He was the husband of the late Charlotte (Robillard) Bottis. Born in Providence, a son of the late Guido and Anna (Ciardella) Bottis. He is survived by a sister, Arlene Cockayne and her husband F. William Cockayne; two sister-in-law Jana MacMillan of Doylestown, PA, and Pamela Robillard of Florida; two nieces and four nephews. Services will be private. Memorial gifts to appreciated. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 18, 2019