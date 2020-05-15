|
|
LEDDY, FRANCIS R.
85, passed away peacefully, on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Evelyn (Tedesco) Leddy. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Policastro) Leddy.
Due to current circumstances surrounding Covid 19 services will be private but there will be a memorial service at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to the J.F. Skeffington Funeral Home and Cremations
For full obituary and on line condolences kindly visit; Skeffingtonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 15, 2020