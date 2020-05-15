Home

Skeffington Chapel
925 Chalkstone Ave
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 331-3900
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Francis R. Leddy

Francis R. Leddy Obituary
LEDDY, FRANCIS R.
85, passed away peacefully, on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Evelyn (Tedesco) Leddy. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Policastro) Leddy.
Due to current circumstances surrounding Covid 19 services will be private but there will be a memorial service at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to the J.F. Skeffington Funeral Home and Cremations
For full obituary and on line condolences kindly visit; Skeffingtonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2020
