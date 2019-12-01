Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita Church
Oakland Beach Ave
Francis R. "Red" Shannon Sr.

Francis R. "Red" Shannon Sr. Obituary
Shannon, Sr., Francis R. "RED"
76, a retired heavy equipment operator for the City of Warwick, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Kent Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Carolyn A. (Conway) Shannon, and a son of the late Joseph L. and Ruth M. (Baker) Shannon. Francis was the loving father of Francis R. Shannon Jr. (Diane), Richard K. Shannon CCFD (Janelle), Edward J. Shannon CFD (Karen), and Michael F. Shannon (Joann); loving grandfather of Joshua CCFD, Ryan, Zachary, Eric, Adonis, Valerie, Joyce-Marie, William, Domonique, Victoria, Ashley, Kelsey, Hailey-Ann, Savannah, and Macie; loving great-grandfather of Lucas. He was the brother of Thomas, Raymond, Earl, Gerald Shannon, Jean Craddock, Delores Smith, Margaret Spooner, and the late Joseph, Donald, and John Shannon. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 9 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Rita Church, Oakland Beach Ave. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. Visiting hours Tuesday, 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to , 931 Jefferson Blvd., Ste. 3004, Warwick, RI 02886, or, , 1 State Street, Ste. 200, Providence, RI 02908 will be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 1, 2019
