BLACK, III, Francis Robert "Robby"
56, of Providence, passed away suddenly on Friday, April 24, 2020 at his home. Born in Providence, RI and raised in Seekonk, MA, he was the son of Patricia (Dalessio) Black Schram of Punta Gorda, FL and Francis Robert Black, Jr. of Gainesville, TX.
Robby had a generous spirt and a kind and giving heart. He was always willing to sacrifice for the good of family and friends. He loved sports, especially college and professional football. In his youth, he was an all-star Little League and Babe Ruth League baseball player. He also earned a letter in football at Seekonk High School.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Kevin Black of Venice, FL and Mark Black of Sarasota, FL. He also leaves behind a beloved cousin Dotty (Tom) Sullivan, a step-father Richard Schram and other cousins, aunts, uncles, a niece, a great niece and a great nephew.
Due the Coronaviris restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.galloglyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 2, 2020