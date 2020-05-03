|
CORRIGAN, JR., Ed.D. , FRANCIS V.
82, of Silver Spring, Maryland, beloved husband of Carole (Jones) Corrigan, passed away on April 21, 2020 after a brief illness not related to COVID-19. Born July 7, 1937 in Providence, he was the son of Francis Vincent Corrigan, M.D., and Mary (Goggin) Corrigan and the oldest of their five sons. Frank was a graduate of La Salle Academy, Providence College and Boston University; he received a doctorate from George Washington University. He began his career in Rhode Island as a rehabilitation counselor before moving to Washington, DC, where he joined the United States Department of Education (then HEW). He held various positions there, including Deputy Assistant Secretary for Operations of the Office of Educational Research and Improvement, Director of the Office of Migrant Education and Deputy Director of the National Institute on Disability and Rehabilitation Research. He retired from the Department of Education after 44 years. During his career, he also served as a part-time Assistant Professorial Lecturer at GWU for ten years. He volunteered with numerous community-based and charitable organizations, including on the Parish Council at Saint Andrew Apostle Catholic Church, and he was always available to help whenever asked. Frank leaves behind his wife, his son David, his daughter-in-law Mary, his grandchildren Patrick and Rebecca, his brothers John and Donald, his sisters-in-law Arlene (McAteer) Corrigan and Eileen (Pennington) Corrigan, and nine nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Thomas and James, and his sister-in-law Margaret (Hanley) Corrigan. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service for Frank will be held as soon as travel restrictions are lifted and his family can join him in Maryland. Visit collinsfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 3, 2020