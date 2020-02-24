|
Brady Jr., Francis W.
78, of Cranston, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was the beloved husband of MaryAnn (Iacono) Brady for 49 years. Born in Taunton, MA, he was a son of the late Francis Brady Sr., and Loretta (McCarthy) Brady. Francis was a foreman for Qualatex, Globe and Parflex Manufacturing for many years. Later in life he delivered auto parts for Pipe Dreams Auto until retiring. He was a US army veteran serving during peacetime. He was a member of St. Mary's parish in Cranston. Francis was a man of many words, stories and acquaintances. The guy who knew a guy. Besides his wife MaryAnn, he is survived by his loving son Scott Brady and his wife Colleen of Warwick. He was the cherished grandfather of Madison, McKenzie and Ryan. Francis was the brother of Linda Bento of North Scituate and the late Margaret Donahue. His funeral will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27th, at 9:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial with military honors will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Wednesday 4:00-8:00 p.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 24, 2020