Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:15 AM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary, Mother of Mankind Church
25 Fourth St.
North Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Franco Coletta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franco G. Coletta

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Franco G. Coletta Obituary
COLETTA, FRANCO G.
87, of North Providence, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Briarcliffe Manor. He was the husband of the late Vittoria (Mambro) Coletta. Born in Roccamonfina, Italy, he was the son of the late Angelo and Rosa (Paone) Coletta.
Mr. Coletta was a tool and die maker for Guild Metal Products and the Frank Morrow Company for many years before retiring in 2004. An avid gardener, he spent his summers tending to his vegetable garden. He was a communicant of Mary Mother of Mankind Church for over 50 years.
A loving and devoted father and grandfather, he is survived by his son, Frank J. Coletta and his wife Susan; his grandson, Zachary and his fiancé Emma Stoll; two brothers, Elio and Giacomo Coletta; and three sisters, Rosalie Sciacca and Enrichetta Pilozzi and Marietta Caputo. He was the brother of the late Rafaele and Giuseppe Coletta.
Visitation will be held Tuesday Morning, March 26, 2019 from 8 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. in the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Mary, Mother of Mankind Church, 25 Fourth St., North Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. maceroni.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maceroni Funeral Home
Download Now