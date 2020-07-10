Anderson Sr, Frank A "The Colonel"

Frank A. Anderson Sr "The Colonel", (1/19/1939 - 7/5/2020), died peacefully at his camp in Maine on Sunday, July 5th 2020. He is survived by his two sons, Frank Anderson Jr and his wife Kerri of Chepachet Rhode Island, and his son Christian Anderson and his wife Renee of Weare, New Hampshire. He's also survived by his brother Russell Anderson and his wife Ethelyn of Maine, his sister Linda Archetto and her husband Robert of Florida, his sister Mary Russo and her husband Ron of Rhode Island, his brother Tex Anderson and his wife Christine of California, and his companion of 12 years Louella Lemieux of Maine. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews who all loved him and will never forget him.

He was son of the late Albert and Svea Anderson of Anderson's Dairy Farm in North Providence, Rhode Island.

Frank graduated from The Ward School of Business Machines and continued his education in the new field of computers with IBM and began a career at Textron.

From an early age, Frank's father Al instilled in his sons a love of the outdoors, hunting, and fishing which continued throughout Frank's life. While residing on the family farm Frank showed Western horses and won many championships.

Frank also developed a passion for skin-diving and founded the Little Rhody Skin-diving Club- the first in RI, He entered skin-diving competitions up and down the coast and almost always won them. This led him to open Victory Sporting Goods, a diving and hunting shop which he ran for several years in Johnston RI. Frank also became a dirt bike rider and entered in races.

After retiring from Textron, Frank built a home in Chepachet RI and resided there for many years. Frank and his son, Frank Jr. founded Anderson's Construction Co. which his son still runs today. In the 1990's he started Harmony Realty with lifelong friend and business partner Paul Damiano together they owned and operated Harmony Mill and Storage. In 1992, Frank bought and restored Cady's Tavern in Glocester RI, which he ran and operated for close to 20 years. Cady's reflected his personality: a little rough, wild, and lots of fun.

Frank and his brothers hunted big game all over this country and in Canada. His love of hunting and fishing led him to buy a camp in Maine where he pursued his favorite activities such as four wheeling; snowmobiling; fishing, and rabbit hunting with his beloved beagles. Frank's love of Maine was passed down to his family who would gather there regularly.

He was known for his hunting skills with coon hounds and later with beagles. He was a past president and lifelong member of the Glocester Lions Club, past president and lifelong member of the Victory Sportsman's Club, and a member of the Thornton Beagle Club.

Due to this difficult time the family will have a private service in Maine.

A celebration of Frank's Amazing life will be held at a future time, TBD.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Franks honor to The Glocester Lions Club PO Box 91 Chepachet RI 02814.



