LISI, FRANK A.
76, of Cranston and Fort Myers, FL, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Dolores (Girardi) Lisi. He is also survived by his loving children, Cheryl Chadwick and her husband Barry, Rhonda Jacobson and her husband Scott and Maria Penta and her husband James; cherished grandchildren, Delaney DuBois, Alec Hebert, Joshua Hebert, Ian Jacobson; dear siblings, Suzanne Scungio, Debra Autieri and Cynde Lisi.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Saturday at 8:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 4, 2019