WINN, REVEREND FRANK A.

The Reverend Frank A. Winn, a parish priest who served the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport for many years, died in Providence August 31 after a long illness. He was 79. Born in Providence, son of Joseph R. and Margaret M. (McDonell) Winn, Father Winn grew up in North Scituate, R.I., and attended LaSalle Academy in Providence and Scituate Junior-Senior High, graduating in 1958. He went on to earn an undergraduate degree in English and religious studies at Fordham University. Following a long career as an advertising executive in Manhattan, Father Winn heeded a spiritual calling that would keep him active in the Catholic Church for the next 25 years. After receiving a master's degree in theology from the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Huntington, N.Y., in 1992, he completed a one-year residency program in Hospital Chaplaincy at Cabrini Hospital in New York and at Bridgeport Hospital, then serving in both cities providing pastoral care. After chaplaincy service, Father Winn studied for the priesthood at Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary in Weston, Mass., a spiritual community dedicated to educating older seminarians. He was ordained a priest in May 1998 at St. Augustine's Cathedral in the diocese of Bridgeport. Following ordination, Father Winn was appointed parochial vicar at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Ridgefield, where he said his first Mass on Sunday, May 24, 1998. He later served at St. James Parish in Stratford and went on to serve as parochial vicar of Assumption Parish in Fairfield. Father Winn also became territorial vicar for vicariate on clergy and was a member of the Presbyteral Council. In 2005, Father Winn was called to serve as pastor for St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Greenwich, where he remained until retiring due to ill health in 2015. Affectionately known as Father Frank, he is remembered by St. Paul parishioners for his humble and loving service. His presence drew people to a beautiful faith and closer to a gentle and loving God, a parishioner gratefully noted. Father Winn is survived by a sister, Marilyn Winn Seymour and her husband, David, of North Kingston, R.I; a brother, Joseph R. Winn Jr., and his partner, Elizabeth A. Laposata, MD, of Providence; nieces Jennifer Hodge and husband William, and Jane Dickinson and husband Blake; four grand nieces; and a grand nephew.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be concelebrated on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in St. Paul Church, 84 Sherwood Ave., Greenwich, CT. Due to restrictions, the Mass will not be open to the public. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery will be private. Relatives & friends are invited and may call at the church on Saturday from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the Mass. Kindly wear a face covering and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the MS Society of Rhode Island in memory of John E. Seymour, Father Winn's nephew and godchild.

Arrangements have been entrusted to THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD.

In announcing retirement, Father Winn reflected on his long and joyous service at St Paul, telling his beloved parishioners, "Many of you know the priesthood was a second career vocation for me, and these last 11 years here at St. Paul have truly been the best years of my life. This has been my home and all of you have been my extended family – it was a good match; God has been good to me."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store