Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Altieri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Altieri

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frank Altieri Obituary
ALTIERI, FRANK
of Warwick, died Friday, June 14, 2019 at Kent Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Irene Theresa (Joyal) Altieri.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Frank and Josephine Altieri.
Frank was a Co-Owner and Cook at The Grove Diner until retirement. During the Korean War, he honorably served in the US Army. Frank was also a member of the West Warwick Lodge of Elks.
Frank is survived by his loving family including his three sons: Thomas, Chris and Mark Altieri.
His Funeral Service will be conducted on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 7 PM in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 5 PM – 7 PM. Burial will be private. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now