|
|
ALTIERI, FRANK
of Warwick, died Friday, June 14, 2019 at Kent Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Irene Theresa (Joyal) Altieri.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Frank and Josephine Altieri.
Frank was a Co-Owner and Cook at The Grove Diner until retirement. During the Korean War, he honorably served in the US Army. Frank was also a member of the West Warwick Lodge of Elks.
Frank is survived by his loving family including his three sons: Thomas, Chris and Mark Altieri.
His Funeral Service will be conducted on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 7 PM in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 5 PM – 7 PM. Burial will be private. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 18, 2019