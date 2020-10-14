PORCARO, FRANK C.
85, of Cranston, passed away peacefully at Rhode Island Hospital Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was the son of the late Felix and Regina (Imondi) Porcaro.
Frank was a very successful automobile dealer for many years until retirement. He is survived by his son Gregory Porcaro, Sr. and his wife Becky. His two grandchildren Letitia Latek and Gregory Porcaro, Jr. and his great grandchild Jake Latek. He was the father of the late Jeffrey Porcaro and Robert Loppi. He was the brother of Florence Reynolds and Gerald Porcaro and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Frank was the loving companion of Deborah Fallone.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rocco's Church, 927 Atwood Avenue, Johnston, RI on October 16, 2020 at 10am. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.