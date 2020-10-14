1/1
Frank C. Porcaro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORCARO, FRANK C.
85, of Cranston, passed away peacefully at Rhode Island Hospital Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was the son of the late Felix and Regina (Imondi) Porcaro.
Frank was a very successful automobile dealer for many years until retirement. He is survived by his son Gregory Porcaro, Sr. and his wife Becky. His two grandchildren Letitia Latek and Gregory Porcaro, Jr. and his great grandchild Jake Latek. He was the father of the late Jeffrey Porcaro and Robert Loppi. He was the brother of Florence Reynolds and Gerald Porcaro and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Frank was the loving companion of Deborah Fallone.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rocco's Church, 927 Atwood Avenue, Johnston, RI on October 16, 2020 at 10am. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Rocco's Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved