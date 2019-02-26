CAMBIO, FRANK

83, of Cranston passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home on Saturday February 23, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Pauline F. Cambio for 46 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Honorable Frank C. Cambio and Adelina (Benevenga) Cambio. Frank attended Nathanael Greene, and LaSalle Academy prior to graduating from the University of Rhode Island in 1957. He had an extensive and successful career in the banking industry for 40 years at Old Colony Bank, Greenwood Credit Union and Marquette Credit Union. He obtained the rank of Captain while serving in the Army Reserves. And, was a long-standing member of the Cranston Rotary Club. He is survived by sister Maria Cambio of Cranston. Also survived by his son Robert Cambio and fiancée Cindy Notarianni; his daughters Laurie Petitpas and husband John, Susan Murphy and husband Christopher and Lisa Levin and husband Greg, all of Cranston. Additionally, he is survived by 10 grandchildren, Steven, David, John, Kristen (and husband Trevor), Michael, Kelsey, Kaitlyn, Ryan, Austin and Jake. Beloved extended family members include, Dorothy, Jay, Richard, Lynn and Janet.

His funeral will be held Friday at 8:45 a.m. from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. at St. Mark Church 9 Garden Court, Cranston, RI 02920. Entombment will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Our Risen Christ Garden Mausoleum. Calling hours will be Thursday 4-8 p.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Frank's memory be made to support the Mesothelioma Treatment and Research Fund at Brigham and Women's Hospital. Memorial gifts can be made online at www.bwhgiving.org or checks can be made payable to Brigham and Women's Hospital with "in memory of Frank Cambio" in the memo line and sent to: Brigham and Women's Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02116. Please share memories and condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary