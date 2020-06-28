DeLUCA, FRANK
88, of Cranston, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center in Providence. He was the beloved husband of Angela M. (Pate) DeLuca. Born in Providence on April 5, 1932, he was a son of the late Leonardo and Anna (Malafronte) DeLuca. Mr. DeLuca was a diesel mechanic for many years, working for various trucking companies in RI, until his retirement. He was a US Navy Veteran serving during the Korean War. Frank loved to play golf and go bowling. He was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan as well as a sports fanatic in general.
Besides his wife, Frank is survived by his loving children Frank R. DeLuca and his wife Elaine of Cranston and Debra A. Shirk and her husband Barry of Merrimack, NH. He was the cherished grandfather of five, Rob, Jeff, Brian, Aimee and Rebecca and great grandfather of two, Zachary and Benjamin.
Mr. DeLuca's funeral services are private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.