BJORKLUND, FRANK E.
88, of West Warwick, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at the West View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, West Warwick. Loving husband to the late Eleanor Elsie (Corey) Bjorklund. Born in Providence to Oscar and Eva (Maltais) Bjorklund, Frank was a former resident of Oakland Beach for 40 plus years.
He worked for 10 years as a machine operator for Leviton Manufacturing and then for 23 years as a housekeeper for Kent County Memorial Hospital retiring in 1994. He was a member of the Young at hearts club at the Jonah Community Center on Oakland Beach Ave and truly enjoyed doing arts and crafts.
Frank was predeceased by a son Joseph Bjorklund, three brothers John, George and Donald Bjorklund, a sister Barbara Solitro and a son in law David Theriault.
He is survived by two sons, Edward Bjorklund and his wife Linda and James Bjorklund and his companion Mia, a daughter Virginia Theriault, a daughter in law Dee Dee Bjorklund, a brother Paul Bjorklund, 12 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 2-5 PM in the IANNOTTI FUNERAL HOME, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 29 at 10:30 AM at Christ the King Church in West Warwick. Interment will follow at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Frank's name to Christ the King Church. Iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 27, 2019