Frank F. Thorpe Jr.
THORPE, FRANK F. JR.
78, passed away on Wednesday June 17, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday June 22nd at 11:00am in St. Kevin Church 333 Sandy Lane Warwick. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Ann Cemetery Cranston. Visitation will be held Monday morning prior to the Mass beginning at 9:00am in The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue Cranston. To read the complete obituary or share an online condolence visit www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com

Published in The Providence Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
09:00 AM
Butterfield Home And Chapel
JUN
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Kevin Church
Funeral services provided by
Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 461-0151
