THORPE, FRANK F. JR.
78, passed away on Wednesday June 17, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday June 22nd at 11:00am in St. Kevin Church 333 Sandy Lane Warwick. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Ann Cemetery Cranston. Visitation will be held Monday morning prior to the Mass beginning at 9:00am in The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue Cranston. To read the complete obituary or share an online condolence visit www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com
78, passed away on Wednesday June 17, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday June 22nd at 11:00am in St. Kevin Church 333 Sandy Lane Warwick. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Ann Cemetery Cranston. Visitation will be held Monday morning prior to the Mass beginning at 9:00am in The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue Cranston. To read the complete obituary or share an online condolence visit www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.