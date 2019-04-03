|
Francis III, Frank
Mr. Frank Francis, III, age 80 of Viking Drive, Bristol, died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence. He was the husband of Theresa (Morra) Francis for 55 years. Born in Bristol and a lifelong resident, he was a son of the late Frank and Maria L. (DaPonte) Francis, Jr. He served in the RI National Guard for eight years. He was an electrician at the RI Veterans Home in Bristol for many years before retiring. Frank was a communicant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Bristol and a member of the Nocturnal Adoration Society. He was a member of the Hopeworth Bocce League for many years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Joseph D. Francis (Maria) of Cranston and Christopher Francis (Deborah) of Barrington, five grandchildren, Christopher and Keith Francis, Caroline Ruggiero (Matthew), Meghan L. and Riley J. Francis, a great granddaughter, Nicola Ruggiero and a brother, Richard Francis (Kathy) of Warren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Frank V. Francis (Wendy) and two sisters, Dorothy and Cecilia.
Funeral services from the Sansone Funeral Home, 192 Wood Street, Bristol, Friday, April 5, 2019 at 9:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 141 State Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Chestnut Street, Bristol. Visiting hours will be Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center at Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. For online condolences, shared memories, information and directions go to www.sansonefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 3, 2019