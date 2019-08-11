|
|
PANNONE, FRANK G.
76 of North Providence, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Roger Williams Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of Carol (McCloud) Pannone.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Gabriel and Doris (Emmond) Pannone.
Frank was the owner of Fashion Finishing Inc.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his loving children, Christine (Ronald) Gagnon, Frank, Jason and Justin; grandchildren, Amanda (Jeremy) Laber, Nikolas, Emily, Gregory and great-granddaughter, Octavia. He was the brother of the late James, Gabriel Jr. "Chubby" and Laura.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 9-11am followed by a funeral home service at 11am at the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Johnston. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 11, 2019