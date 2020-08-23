Frank Galleshaw

20 Year Anniversary Nov. 16, 1938 - Aug. 27, 2000 FRANK T. GALLESHAW A short life well lived... Frank was a serious businessman when needed but laughed often, and enjoyed life. He always found the best in others and won the respect of intelligent people and the love and affection from his children and grandchildren. Frank enabled our family to be breathe easier because of his life of caring and devotion. He left the world a bit better by his charitable ways to others and to the family he left behind. Frank may not be at my side, but he is in my heart and in my family's heart forever. LOVE ALWAYS, JOYCE GALLESHAW & FAMILY





