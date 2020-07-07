COLUCCI, FRANK J. Sr.
72, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband to Linda E. (Nyberg) Colucci for 49 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Pasquale M. And Jean (Zangrilli) Colucci. Frank was an electrician and an IBEW Member Local Union #99. Besides his wife he is survived by four children, Frank J. Colucci Jr., Michael A. Colucci, Karen C. Ruszkoski and Jacob, and Susan Jean Colucci. Proud grandfather of Sophia Colucci, Lauren Jean Ruszkoski, and Matthew Ruszkoski. He was the brother of Alfred A. Colucci and his wife Linda and Joseph R. Colucci. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am Thursday in St. Matthew Church, Cranston. Seating will be limited; social distancing will be observed, and masks are required. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Local Union #99 Brotherhood Fund, 22 Amflex Drive, Cranston, RI 02910. Please share memories at www.WoodlawnGattone.com
.