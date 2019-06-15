|
LOMBARDI, FRANK J.
86, of Johnston passed away June 13, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the beloved husband for 61 years of Jean M. (Mercurio) Lombardi. Loving father of Frank A. Lombardi Esq., Marianne T. Lombardi and Cynthia J. Guerra. Loving grandfather of five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Brother of Lucy Ann Fasciano. His funeral will be held Monday at 8:45 a.m. from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Johnston. Entombment will be in Our Risen Christ Garden Mausoleum. VISITATION SUNDAY 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to St. Robert Bellarmine Church Food Shelf. For full obituary please visit WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal from June 15 to June 16, 2019