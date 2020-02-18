|
|
MANZI, FRANK J.
87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Hope Hospice on February 16, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of the late Kathleen T. Manzi for 56 years.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Vernice (Soprano) Manzi and Joseph Manzi.
Frank was a lifelong resident of Cranston graduating from Cranston High School. He furthered his education by taking courses at URI, CCRI, Johnson & Wales, University of Connecticut and UMASS. Frank was employed for 32 years with the US Department of Defense serving as a Senior Cartographer. Before retiring in 1987, he also served as president of AFGE Local 1884. He later was employed as an Environmental Planner with the Narragansett Bay Commission. He also assisted in a family Café business with his dad.
Frank was a proud veteran of the US Army. He served as a Sergeant First Class during the Korean War. Frank was a member of St. Mary's Church and a chartered member and past president of the St. Mary's Feast Society. He spearheaded a drive in the building of the Civita Community Center and was "godfather" to the Ladies Auxiliary. His devotion to the Madonna Della Civita and the annual feast in her honor was immeasurable. He also served as President of the St. Mary's Church Italian Cultural Society; a member of the Holy Name Society; a member of the Knight's of Columbus, Cranston Council; Tabor Franchi Post; Post 8 of Italian American War Vets; Knightsville Senior Club, NARFE, and Cranston Senior's Club.
Frank was very involved with youth hockey with CLCF and served as Vice President of the RI Amateur Hockey Association. His hobbies included conducting bus trips with his wife and friends. He was an avid bowler in his younger years. One of Frank's major projects was compiling the Program Book for the annual St. Mary's Feast Banquet and planning the Communion Breakfast. Frank was a fun-loving person, with a heart of gold. He loved camping with his family, telling jokes and making people laugh. Besides his family, his passion was to plan events involving Italian music and telling stories to everyone from years gone by.
La Famiglia (family) was one of the most important things in this world. He was the beloved father of Joseph F. Manzi, Sr, and his wife Barbara, Camille A. Egan and her husband Michael, and Maria K. Manzi. He also leaves behind 5 grandchildren: Michael & Ian Egan, Joseph F. Jr. & Danielle Manzi, Brittney Richards and her husband John, and one great-grandson, John J. Richards (JJ). He was the brother of Angela Haibon. He also leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Beth Lockwood and the staff at Hope Hospice for the amazing love and care they gave to our dad and his children.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Friday, February 21st with a mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. VISITING HOURS will be held on Thursday, February 20th, from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Feast Society Ladies Auxiliary, 15 Phenix Avenue, Cranston, RI 02920 or Hope Health Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020