MLYNIEC, JR., FRANK J.
87, of Coventry, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020 at Alpine Nursing Home. Born in West Warwick, he was the son of the late Frank J. and Julia (Kowalik) Mlyniec. He was the beloved husband of the late Joy D. Mlyniec to whom he had been married for 63 years. He was a past member of the RI National Guard and was a US Army veteran, serving in Okinawa during the Korean War.
Frank will be remembered for his great love and devotion to his family. He leaves a daughter, Cynthia A. Mauch and her husband Dana of Cumberland; a son, Pastor Keith M. Mlyniec of The Harbor Church and his wife Ruth of West Kingston; three grandchildren, Stanley Mlyniec and his wife Karissa, Natalie Linden and her husband Tim, and John-Henry Mlyniec and his wife Cynthia, and nine cherished great grandchildren, Vanessa, Ashley, April, Zigmund, Zachary, Zekiah, Anias, Nova, and Hilda. He also leaves a sister, Marion Mingura, a brother Michael Mlyniec and wife Susan, brothers Douglas Mlyniec, Eddie Viggers and John Park, and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Elizabeth Stone.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Meals on Wheels of RI or the Rhode Island Food Bank would be appreciated. Complete obituary please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.