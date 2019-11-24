|
PEZZI, FRANK J.
76, of Pascoag formerly of Cranston, passed away on Monday November 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence. He was the husband of the late Camille (Bianchi) Pezzi; and former husband of Rita (Laurendeau) Pezzi.
Born in North Providence, he was the son of the late Frank J. and Amalia (Martinelli) Pezzi
Frank was a senior maintenance technician for the State of RI for many years before retiring.
He was the beloved father of Frank H. Pezzi and his wife Kaitlin of Pascoag; and loving grandfather of Frank H. Pezzi Jr.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive Cranston at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
Visiting hours are Tuesday morning, November 26, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Kindly omit flowers.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 24, 2019