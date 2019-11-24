The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
237 Garden Hills Drive
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Pezzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank J. Pezzi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank J. Pezzi Obituary
PEZZI, FRANK J.
76, of Pascoag formerly of Cranston, passed away on Monday November 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence. He was the husband of the late Camille (Bianchi) Pezzi; and former husband of Rita (Laurendeau) Pezzi.
Born in North Providence, he was the son of the late Frank J. and Amalia (Martinelli) Pezzi
Frank was a senior maintenance technician for the State of RI for many years before retiring.
He was the beloved father of Frank H. Pezzi and his wife Kaitlin of Pascoag; and loving grandfather of Frank H. Pezzi Jr.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive Cranston at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
Visiting hours are Tuesday morning, November 26, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Kindly omit flowers.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now