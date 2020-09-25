RAINONE, FRANK J.
77, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on September 21, 2020. He was the loving husband of Karen (Corcoran) Rainone, they were married for 20 years. Born in Providence he was the son of the late Francesco and Giuseppina (Paolilli) Rainone.
Frank worked as a Computer Operator for Quonsett Point; he then became a Claims Representative for Social Security before retiring in 2003. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots Fan. Frank loved spending time with his family and friends, and just loved having a good time. He will be missed by many. Besides his wife he is survived by his daughter Alaina Corcoran, he was the cherished "papa" of Ariana and Owen Dieffenbach. He was the brother of Anthony Rainone and his wife Anna. He was the uncle of Laura Bilodeau, and John A. Rainone.
Visitation will be held on Sunday September 27, 2020, in the Carpenter Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave. West Warwick from 4 to 7 P.M. Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to RI Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave. Cranston, RI 02907 or Continuum Care Of Rhode Island, 1350 Division Road, Suite 205, West Warwick, RI 02893. Due to the current restrictions with Covid 19 cloth face covering and social distancing will be required. Condolences may also be offered and remembrances shared on line at www.carpenterjenks.com
.