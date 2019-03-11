|
|
SUKLE, FRANK J.
age 96, of Cranston, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the husband of the late Doris R. (Cribari) Sukle.
Born in Steelton, PA, a son of the late George and Margaret (Zelko) Sukle, he lived in Cranston since 1946. He was a U.S. Army Air Corps veteran of World War II.
Mr. Sukle was employed by Firestone Tire & Rubber Co. in Pawtucket for 42 years, retiring as service manager in 1988.
He is survived by son, Robert F. Sukle of Aurora, CO; a daughter, Joyce F. Vivenzio of Attleboro, MA; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Mary Matjasic, John Sukle, Anton Sukle, George Sukle, and Joseph Sukle.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, March 13, at 9 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Church, One St. Paul Place, Cranston. Visiting hours will be Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. Burial with military honors will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to INSIGHT, 43 Jefferson Boulevard, Warwick, RI 02888. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 11, 2019