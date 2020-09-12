1/1
Frank J. Tatalo
Tatalo, Frank J.
Frank J. Tatalo, 92, of Coventry, RI, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Woodpecker Hill Health Center. He was the husband of the late Dorris E. (Denham) and the son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Cionfolo) Tatalo.
He is survived by four children; Sharon Tatalo, Joseph Tatalo, Laura Freeman and Paula Boucher, a sister; Thomasina Vaphiades, eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. He was predeceased by three sisters; Catherine Barth, Lucrezia Bevilacqua and Martha Clarke.
A service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.gortonmenardfuneralhome.com for a full obituary and online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorton-Menard Funeral Home and Crematory
721 Washington Street
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-7306
