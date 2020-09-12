Tatalo, Frank J.
Frank J. Tatalo, 92, of Coventry, RI, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Woodpecker Hill Health Center. He was the husband of the late Dorris E. (Denham) and the son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Cionfolo) Tatalo.
He is survived by four children; Sharon Tatalo, Joseph Tatalo, Laura Freeman and Paula Boucher, a sister; Thomasina Vaphiades, eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. He was predeceased by three sisters; Catherine Barth, Lucrezia Bevilacqua and Martha Clarke.
A service will be held at a later date.
for a full obituary and online condolences.