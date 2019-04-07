CICCHETTI, FRANK JOSEPH

83, of Cranston, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at his home . He was born in Providence, a son of the late Joseph and Frances (Longo) Cicchetti. Frank worked at McGrath Hammond for 40 years as a plating room supervisor. His passion was for his family and portrait sketching in pencil and charcoal. Frank attended RI School of Design in the 60's; and was an avid Patriots Fan.

He is survived by his loving children Patricia Ciotti of North Providence, and Michelle Fiorio of Warwick, his dear brother Richard M. Cicchetti of Warwick, his was also the grandfather of Ashley, Michael, Alex, Mario and Gabriella. Frank was also the brother of the late Janice Cicchetti.

His funeral service will be held on Monday at 10 am in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a burial in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Monday morning 9-10 am. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary