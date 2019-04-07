The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Cicchetti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Joseph Cicchetti


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank Joseph Cicchetti Obituary
CICCHETTI, FRANK JOSEPH
83, of Cranston, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at his home . He was born in Providence, a son of the late Joseph and Frances (Longo) Cicchetti. Frank worked at McGrath Hammond for 40 years as a plating room supervisor. His passion was for his family and portrait sketching in pencil and charcoal. Frank attended RI School of Design in the 60's; and was an avid Patriots Fan.
He is survived by his loving children Patricia Ciotti of North Providence, and Michelle Fiorio of Warwick, his dear brother Richard M. Cicchetti of Warwick, his was also the grandfather of Ashley, Michael, Alex, Mario and Gabriella. Frank was also the brother of the late Janice Cicchetti.
His funeral service will be held on Monday at 10 am in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a burial in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Monday morning 9-10 am. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now