LUPO, FRANK L.
WPD (ret.), 81, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Luigi and Dora (Albanese) Lupo. He was the beloved brother of Marjorie P. Perry (late, George), Sandra A. Carroll (Stephen), Susan A. Curria (Augustino), and the late Louis and Richard Lupo. Frank is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Mr. Lupo was a graduate of Holy Ghost School, LaSalle Academy, and Salve Regina University. He served on active duty in the United States Coast Guard for four years. He served on the Warwick Police Department for twenty years, attaining the rank of Detective Commander. He worked as a manager for Star Market and Almacs Markets. He was a self-employed fisherman and also worked on a horse farm. He was an avid boatman, fisherman and gardener.
His funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial with military honors will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020