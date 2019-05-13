|
|
DETORIE, M.D., FRANK M.
80, of Morgan Lane, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at home. He was the beloved husband of Margaret "Maggie" (Nalevanko) Detorie. Dr. & Mrs. Detorie had been married for fifty-four years.
Born in Baltimore, MD, a son of the late Frank and Anna (Franco) Detorie, he had lived in Lincoln for forty-six years, moving to Smithfield in 2018.
A graduate of Loyola University and the University of Maryland Medical School, Dr. Detorie was the former Chief of Surgery at Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket, and had his own surgical practice in Cumberland, retiring three years ago.
An avid golfer, he was a member of Kirkbrae Country Club for 44 years, and a member of the American College of Surgeons, and past President of the Woonsocket Medical Society. He served in the Public Health Service from 1967-1968.
Besides his wife Maggie, he is survived by two daughters, Maura Robbins of Chicago, IL, and Katie Carrano of Needham, MA; three sons, Frank Detorie of Canton, CT, Thomas Detorie of North Attleborough, MA, and Casey Detorie of Sterling, VA; one sister, Connie Meyer of Baltimore, MD; and twelve grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Peter Detorie and Anna Detorie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, May 16 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Ambrose Church, 191 School Street, Albion. Burial will follow. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Wednesday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the John P. Burke Memorial Fund, 1 Button Hole Drive, Suite 2, Providence, R.I. 02909-5750, or to the St. Ambrose Church Maintenance Fund, 191 School Street, Albion, R.I. 02808 would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2019