Frank N. Reis Jr.
Reis, Frank N. Jr.
"Flinky", 63, passsed peacefully on September 23, 2020. Son of the late Frank N Reis Sr and Alvira (Miranda) Reis. Brother of the late Yolanda Miranda and Whitney Dawkins.
A self taught, lifelong Musician and Singer, he traveled the world and entertained many, in several bands in the RI area.
He leaves 3 daughters, Teri, Linsey and Kali Reis, 2 sons the late Andrew J Reis and Aaron Williams-Reis, 4 Grandchildren, 3 nephews and a niece.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 at Keefe Funeral Home in Lincoln, RI from 5pm-7pm, religious service at 7pm. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Funeral service
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
SEP
30
Service
07:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
