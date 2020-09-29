Reis, Frank N. Jr.
"Flinky", 63, passsed peacefully on September 23, 2020. Son of the late Frank N Reis Sr and Alvira (Miranda) Reis. Brother of the late Yolanda Miranda and Whitney Dawkins.
A self taught, lifelong Musician and Singer, he traveled the world and entertained many, in several bands in the RI area.
He leaves 3 daughters, Teri, Linsey and Kali Reis, 2 sons the late Andrew J Reis and Aaron Williams-Reis, 4 Grandchildren, 3 nephews and a niece.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 at Keefe Funeral Home in Lincoln, RI from 5pm-7pm, religious service at 7pm. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
