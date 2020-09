Reis, Frank N. Jr."Flinky", 63, passsed peacefully on September 23, 2020. Son of the late Frank N Reis Sr and Alvira (Miranda) Reis. Brother of the late Yolanda Miranda and Whitney Dawkins.A self taught, lifelong Musician and Singer, he traveled the world and entertained many, in several bands in the RI area.He leaves 3 daughters, Teri, Linsey and Kali Reis, 2 sons the late Andrew J Reis and Aaron Williams-Reis, 4 Grandchildren, 3 nephews and a niece.A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 at Keefe Funeral Home in Lincoln, RI from 5pm-7pm, religious service at 7pm. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com