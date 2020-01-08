|
|
LaFAZIA, Frank R.
97, of Warwick passed away Sunday evening, January 5, 2020 at RI Hospital.
He was the beloved husband of the late Eleanora J. (Cipolla) LaFazia. Born in Johnston, he was a son of the late Frank and Mary (Vastano) LaFazia.
Mr. LaFazia was a self-employed accountant for sixty years receiving his accounting and Master's degree from Bryant College, now Bryant University. He was a Master Sergeant during World War II serving with the Army/Air Corps where he flew thirty-five missions over Germany, a member of Valley Country Club and the East Natick Veterans Club, past president of the Coventry Rotary Club and president of the Luigi Damiano Foundation. He was an avid dancer and golfer and aspired to be another Jack Nicklaus.
He is survived by two sons, Ralph R. LaFazia and his wife Angela of Agoura Hills, CA and Dr. Frank W. LaFazia of Warwick; a daughter, Elena A. Whitby of Stuart, FL; a brother, William LaFazia of Winter Haven, FL; four grandchildren, Alex and Nick LaFazia, Samantha Danella and Caroline Whitby and a great granddaughter, Nora Madison Gordan. He was the brother of the late Ethel Brisson, Lucy Antosia, Mary Arrico, Rose, Ernest, Joseph, Flore and Albert LaFazia.
The LaFazia Family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Raimondo and Dr. Sundaresan Sambanbam for their exceptional care.
His funeral services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:00 am in the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence Street, West Warwick followed by interment with military honors in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Thursday 4:00-7:00 pm. Information and condolences please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 8, 2020