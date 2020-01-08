Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-6760
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank LaFazia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank R. LaFazia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank R. LaFazia Obituary
LaFAZIA, Frank R.
97, of Warwick passed away Sunday evening, January 5, 2020 at RI Hospital.
He was the beloved husband of the late Eleanora J. (Cipolla) LaFazia. Born in Johnston, he was a son of the late Frank and Mary (Vastano) LaFazia.
Mr. LaFazia was a self-employed accountant for sixty years receiving his accounting and Master's degree from Bryant College, now Bryant University. He was a Master Sergeant during World War II serving with the Army/Air Corps where he flew thirty-five missions over Germany, a member of Valley Country Club and the East Natick Veterans Club, past president of the Coventry Rotary Club and president of the Luigi Damiano Foundation. He was an avid dancer and golfer and aspired to be another Jack Nicklaus.
He is survived by two sons, Ralph R. LaFazia and his wife Angela of Agoura Hills, CA and Dr. Frank W. LaFazia of Warwick; a daughter, Elena A. Whitby of Stuart, FL; a brother, William LaFazia of Winter Haven, FL; four grandchildren, Alex and Nick LaFazia, Samantha Danella and Caroline Whitby and a great granddaughter, Nora Madison Gordan. He was the brother of the late Ethel Brisson, Lucy Antosia, Mary Arrico, Rose, Ernest, Joseph, Flore and Albert LaFazia.
The LaFazia Family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Raimondo and Dr. Sundaresan Sambanbam for their exceptional care.
His funeral services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:00 am in the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence Street, West Warwick followed by interment with military honors in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Thursday 4:00-7:00 pm. Information and condolences please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -