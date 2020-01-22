|
Lizotte, Frank R.
89,of Warren died Saturday at Rhode Island Hospital.
He was the husband of Ann L.(Peterson) Lizotte for over 67 years.
Frank was born in Warren a son of the late Frank X.and Alexina (Giroux) Lizotte.
He was a United States Air Force Veteran,serving for over 30 years, retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant, where he was a Road Supervisor for vehicle Operations.
He has lived in Warren since 1978 when he retired, coming from Montana, where he was last assigned, and he grew up in Warren. A parishioner of the former St. Jean the Baptiste Church.
Frank was a member of the Elks Club of Bristol, the Mason Lodge#3,and the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 18.
He loved fishing and he was an avid reader.
Besides his wife he is survived by a step daughter Susan Peterson of Lake Havasu City Arizona. He was the grandfather of Dion Oliveira, and Nicole McCord.
Frank was also the great grandfather of Heather, Christopher, Matthew, Raelin and Elizabeth and he was also the step grandfather of 2,step great grandfather of 4. Mr. Lizotte was the father of the late Linda Rae McCord.
His funeral service will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 am in the SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren. Burial with Military Honors will be private.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling Hours are Thursday from 4:00 pm– 7:00 pm.
www.wjsmithfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 22, 2020