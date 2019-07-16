|
Hale, II, Frank S.
Frank Hale, 92, of Middletown, RI, passed away at his home on Friday, July 12, 2019. He was an engineer with Raytheon for many years and later founded his own firm, Rhodes Engineering. Frank was a longtime member of the Artillery Company of Newport and the Sons of the Revolution, serving as President of the RI Society and on the Exec. Committee of the General Society. He is survived by his wife Carol Hale, his daughters Suzanne, Pamela, and Lisabeth and her husband Scott, his sisters Jane Hale and Suzanne Nunes, and four grandchildren, Bruce, Haley, and Gregory Moniz and Andrew Williams. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 18 from 4:00-7:00pm at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 19 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30am in St. Joseph's Church, Broadway and Mann Ave, Newport. Donations may be made to the St. Joseph's Soup Kitchen, 5 Mann Ave, Newport, RI 02840. Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 16, 2019