Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Swan Point Cemetery
Providence, RI
View Map

Frank "Rusty" Sallee


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank "Rusty" Sallee Obituary
Sallee, Frank "Rusty"
Frank Foster "Rusty" Sallee, 63, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020 after a formidable battle with Parkinson's Disease. A memorial service and luncheon will be held at Swan Point Cemetery in Providence on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Jamestown Rotary Club, the Jamestown Community Chorus or the HopeHealth Hospice of RI would fittingly honor Rusty's life. Please visit www.csori.com for the full obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -