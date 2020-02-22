|
|
|
SALLEE, FRANK "RUSTY"
63, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020 after a formidable battle with Parkinson's Disease. A memorial service and luncheon will be held at Swan Point Cemetery in Providence on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Jamestown Rotary Club, the Jamestown Community Chorus or the HopeHealth Hospice of RI would fittingly honor Rusty's life. Please visit www.csori.com for the full obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 22, 2020