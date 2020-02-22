Home

POWERED BY

Frank "Rusty" Sallee

Send Flowers
Frank "Rusty" Sallee Obituary
SALLEE, FRANK "RUSTY"
63, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020 after a formidable battle with Parkinson's Disease. A memorial service and luncheon will be held at Swan Point Cemetery in Providence on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Jamestown Rotary Club, the Jamestown Community Chorus or the HopeHealth Hospice of RI would fittingly honor Rusty's life. Please visit www.csori.com for the full obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -