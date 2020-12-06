SILVA, Frank
81 died Friday, December 4, 2020. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Joseph and Lena (Marrapese) Silva. Frank was a sales rep for 40 years in the food brokerage industry. He had served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957 – 1960. He was the beloved father of Michael J. Silva (Addy L.) and David V. Silva; loving grandfather of Tori Silva; brother of Joseph Silva (Ginny), Grace Bechaz (Stan), Marie Collins, the late Delores Singelton, Ralph Zompa and Donald Zompa.
Due to COVID, his funeral will be strictly private. For condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com