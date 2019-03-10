Home

J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 334-2300
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
Frank T. Lepore Obituary
LEPORE, Frank T.
79, husband of Beatrice (Dubreuil) Lepore, father of Rita Patras, Deborah Tully, Christine Mockler, Thomas Lepore, Frank Lepore, Joseph Lepore, Steve Lepore, Tammy Lepore, James Lepore and the late Peter Lepore. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Frank's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 5 to 8 PM and continue on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 11 AM. FOR COMPLETE OBITUARY VISIT: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
