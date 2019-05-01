Home

Services
Smith Funeral And Memorial Services
8 Schoolhouse Rd
Warren, RI 02885
(401) 245-4999
Calling hours
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Funeral And Memorial Services
8 Schoolhouse Rd
Warren, RI 02885
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Smith Funeral And Memorial Services
8 Schoolhouse Rd
Warren, RI 02885
Resources
Oliver, Frank T.
74 of Somerset,MA. died Saturday April 27, 2019 in the Woonsocket Health and Rehab. in Woonsocket,RI.He was born in Fall River,MA., a son of the late Thomas and Laura (Cruz) Oliver.
Frank was a Heavy Equipment Operator in the Construction Industry for many years,before retiring.
Mr. Oliver has lived in Somerset for over 10 years, coming from Tiverton.
He had been a parishioner of St. Madeleine's Church in Tiverton.
Mr. Oliver is survived by his children,David P. Oliver of Maumelle,Arkansas,and Annette Oliver of Massachusetts. His brother Richard Oliver of Rehoboth,MA.He was the brother of the late Thomas Oliver Jr.,late Donald Oliver, and the late sister Laurina Manchester.
Mr. Oliver was the grandfather of Daniel and Rylee Oliver.
His funeral service will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours are Thursday from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm. www.wjsmithfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 1, 2019
