CORDEIRO,III, FRANK V.
of Westerly, RI, 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marie (Reis) Cordeiro. Father of Frank V. Cordeiro, IV and wife Evelyn Cordeiro, Lorie Campagna, and Lisa Dallas. For complete obituary and funeral information, kindly visit potvinquinnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.