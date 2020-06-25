Frank V. CordeiroIII
CORDEIRO,III, FRANK V.
of Westerly, RI, 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marie (Reis) Cordeiro. Father of Frank V. Cordeiro, IV and wife Evelyn Cordeiro, Lorie Campagna, and Lisa Dallas. For complete obituary and funeral information, kindly visit potvinquinnfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home
45 Curson St
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-6868
