|
|
FERRARA, Frank V.
73, of Cumberland passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, September 13, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Dolores "Dee" J. (Bonin) Ferrara.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary Ferrara. He resided in Cumberland for the past 40 years, previously residing in Warwick.
Mr. Ferrara was a United States Air National Guard Veteran. He honorably and faithfully served his country for over 20 years in the reserves.
Mr. Ferrara was employed by General Metal Finishing in Attleboro for 10 years until his retirement. He was previously employed by the former Swank Inc. of Attleboro.
During his lifetime, Frank became an avid golfer. He would play in many leagues, with friends and family often. In his retirement years, he would join many other retirees for weekly golf outings. He also enjoyed reading Science fiction and fantasy books, also enjoyed traveling overseas, the carribean, and most anywhere with a beach. Those who loved him will always remember his infectious laugh, vibrant personality, his love of convertibles, and his long drives on back roads.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his son, Michael V. Ferrara and his wife Jennifer of Johnston, his daughter Holly B. Thacker and her husband Patrick of Woonsocket; his two grandchildren, Cameron and William Ferrara of Johnston; his sister, Marilyn Ferrara of Warwick.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Frank's Life Celebration on Thursday, September 19, 2019 with Visiting Hours from 10 AM to 12 NOON. A prayer service will be held at NOON in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the , 1 State St #200, Providence, RI 02908.
ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 16, 2019