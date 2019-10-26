|
VEADER, JR., FRANK
85, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at his home.
He was the husband of the late Jean F. (Lasalandra) Veader.
Born in Rehoboth, he was a son of the late Frank and Francelina (Mello) Veader.
Mr. Veader was a Master Pipe Fitter for Texas Instruments Inc. before retiring.
He leaves one daughter, Susan Veader of Cranston, one son, Michael Veader of Seekonk, three brothers, Dennis and Louis Veader both of Seekonk and Alfred Veader of Swansea, one sister, Anna May Gomes of Rehoboth, three cousins, Theresa Pike, Manny and Joseph Rodericks and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Manuel Veader and Hortense Mello.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4-7:30 in the PERRY-MCSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a service to follow at 7:30. Burial will be private. Contributions in his memory to the American Parkinson Disease Association, PO Box 41659, Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 26, 2019