Frank Villella

VILLELLA, FRANK,
81, passed away suddenly on August 16, 2020.
He was the son of the late Frank S. and Mary (Tamburrino) Villella; beloved husband of 54 years to Audrey (Russo) Villella; devoted father of Frank C. Villella (PPD Det.), Thomas C. Villella (Erica Fenn Villella, RNP), Joseph C. Villella (PPD BCI), Anthony C. Villella (Roby); cherished grandfather of Jessica, Gianna, Marcello, Vincenzo, Joseph, Katie, Victoria and Angelina; brother of Michael Villella (Elizabeth), Maria Gardiner (the late Frank) and the late Katherine Ethier (the late Gilbert). He also leaves several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Frank was a firefighter for 22 years in Providence and Co-Owner of Rome Packing of Smithfield. His true passion was his family, especially his wife Audrey, his 4 boys and 8 grandchildren. He loved food, cooking and teaching others to cook. He served in the US Army (he claimed alongside Elvis Presley); he loved his country, politics, and was a very passionate conservative. Most of all, Frank had an uncanny ability for making strangers feel immediately comfortable. He took a genuine interest in other people and what was important to them. He was an amazing father to his children but also a father figure to all his children's friends and relatives.
Visitation and funeral services will be held Saturday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. in the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon in St. Michael Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield, followed by Military Honors at the church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org/donate
.pontarellimarinofunerals.com