Frank Villella

Frank was a person you never forget and when you met him, and he liked you, you met and became part of his family.

I will never forget our first meeting and how you and Audrey and Nick and I became best friends. Thank you for so many wonderful Christmas Eve’s for so many wonderful memories.

I pray God continues to watch over your family and gives them a peace beyond all understanding now and in the future days to come.

I love you all and my heart breaks for all of you

Kathy DiCarlo-Vick & Lee

Friend