Frank Villella
VILLELLA, FRANK,
81, passed away suddenly on August 16, 2020.
He was the son of the late Frank S. and Mary (Tamburrino) Villella; beloved husband of 54 years to Audrey (Russo) Villella; devoted father of Frank C. Villella (PPD Det.), Thomas C. Villella (Erica Fenn Villella, RNP), Joseph C. Villella (PPD BCI), Anthony C. Villella (Roby); cherished grandfather of Jessica, Gianna, Marcello, Vincenzo, Joseph, Katie, Victoria and Angelina; brother of Michael Villella (Elizabeth), Maria Gardiner (the late Frank) and the late Katherine Ethier (the late Gilbert). He also leaves several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Frank was a firefighter for 22 years in Providence and Co-Owner of Rome Packing of Smithfield. His true passion was his family, especially his wife Audrey, his 4 boys and 8 grandchildren. He loved food, cooking and teaching others to cook. He served in the US Army (he claimed alongside Elvis Presley); he loved his country, politics, and was a very passionate conservative. Most of all, Frank had an uncanny ability for making strangers feel immediately comfortable. He took a genuine interest in other people and what was important to them. He was an amazing father to his children but also a father figure to all his children's friends and relatives.
Visitation and funeral services will be held Saturday, 9:30-11:30 a.m. in the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon in St. Michael Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield, followed by Military Honors at the church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com


Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Funeral service
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Michael Church
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 19, 2020
Frank was a person you never forget and when you met him, and he liked you, you met and became part of his family.
I will never forget our first meeting and how you and Audrey and Nick and I became best friends. Thank you for so many wonderful Christmas Eve’s for so many wonderful memories.
I pray God continues to watch over your family and gives them a peace beyond all understanding now and in the future days to come.
I love you all and my heart breaks for all of you
Kathy DiCarlo-Vick & Lee
Friend
August 19, 2020
Audrey, I’m sorry for your loss. May your husband Rest In Peace.
With my deepest sympathy.

Karen Santilli
Karen Santilli
Coworker
August 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
